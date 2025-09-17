Top 5 key highlights of the 2025 Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP

Honda has officially launched the 2025 CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP in India, reintroducing its flagship litre-class supersport in a sharper and more performance-oriented avatar. Priced at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Fireblade SP commands a premium of nearly ₹5 lakh over its predecessor, reflecting a host of hardware, design, and technology updates. Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the bike now gets MotoGP-inspired enhancements that push its track credentials further. Here are the top five highlights.

1 MotoGP-derived aerodynamics One of the biggest updates comes in the form of aerodynamic changes. The 2025 Fireblade SP now features redesigned winglets on the front fairing, offering improved downforce and better stability at high speeds. A rear aero step has also been integrated into the lower fairing to enhance rear-wheel traction. Despite these functional changes, the bike retains its aggressive stance with twin-pod LED headlamps flanking a central air intake.

2 Riding ergonomics refined Honda has tweaked the ergonomics of the Fireblade to strike a balance between comfort and control. The new setup includes raised handlebars and lowered footpegs, allowing riders a slightly less committed stance without compromising track-focused aggression. This makes the bike more adaptable for long stints on the road while still maintaining its race-ready positioning.

3 Engine tweaks At its heart, the Fireblade continues to use the 999 cc inline-four engine producing 217.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000 rpm. However, Honda has gone deeper into engineering refinement. Updates include a higher compression ratio, a lighter crankcase, revised valve timing, reduced crankshaft inertia, optimised gear ratios, and a new Akrapovic exhaust system. Together, these changes promise sharper throttle response and improved high-rev performance.

4 Chassis and hardware updates Honda has overhauled the Fireblade’s chassis for 2025. The revised aluminium frame offers better steering precision and track grip, while suspension duties are handled by Ohlins electronic components, 43 mm USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both managed by the third-gen Ohlins Smart Electronic Control system. Braking performance sees a major step up with new Brembo Stylema R callipers paired with 330 mm front discs and a single 220 mm rear disc.

5 Advanced electronics Riders will also benefit from a comprehensive suite of rider aids. The Fireblade SP features a 5-inch TFT dash with updated controls and a six-axis IMU at its core. Electronics include nine-level traction control, wheelie control, a Start Mode for launch control, and a three-level quickshifter. A new dual-motor throttle-by-wire system has also been introduced, ensuring smoother inputs during acceleration and engine braking.

