HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Top 5 Key Highlights Of The 2025 Honda Cbr1000rr–r Fireblade Sp

Top 5 key highlights of the 2025 Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2025, 11:00 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The 2025 Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP enters India as the brand’s most advanced litre-class supersport yet, blending MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics, refined hardware, and a cutting-edge electronic suite with a sharper focus on track dominance.

2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
The 2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP gets a new aerodynamic treatment to improve the downforce.
2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
The 2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP gets a new aerodynamic treatment to improve the downforce.

Honda has officially launched the 2025 CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP in India, reintroducing its flagship litre-class supersport in a sharper and more performance-oriented avatar. Priced at 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Fireblade SP commands a premium of nearly 5 lakh over its predecessor, reflecting a host of hardware, design, and technology updates. Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the bike now gets MotoGP-inspired enhancements that push its track credentials further. Here are the top five highlights.

1 MotoGP-derived aerodynamics

One of the biggest updates comes in the form of aerodynamic changes. The 2025 Fireblade SP now features redesigned winglets on the front fairing, offering improved downforce and better stability at high speeds. A rear aero step has also been integrated into the lower fairing to enhance rear-wheel traction. Despite these functional changes, the bike retains its aggressive stance with twin-pod LED headlamps flanking a central air intake.

2 Riding ergonomics refined

Honda has tweaked the ergonomics of the Fireblade to strike a balance between comfort and control. The new setup includes raised handlebars and lowered footpegs, allowing riders a slightly less committed stance without compromising track-focused aggression. This makes the bike more adaptable for long stints on the road while still maintaining its race-ready positioning.

3 Engine tweaks

At its heart, the Fireblade continues to use the 999 cc inline-four engine producing 217.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000 rpm. However, Honda has gone deeper into engineering refinement. Updates include a higher compression ratio, a lighter crankcase, revised valve timing, reduced crankshaft inertia, optimised gear ratios, and a new Akrapovic exhaust system. Together, these changes promise sharper throttle response and improved high-rev performance.

4 Chassis and hardware updates

Honda has overhauled the Fireblade’s chassis for 2025. The revised aluminium frame offers better steering precision and track grip, while suspension duties are handled by Ohlins electronic components, 43 mm USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both managed by the third-gen Ohlins Smart Electronic Control system. Braking performance sees a major step up with new Brembo Stylema R callipers paired with 330 mm front discs and a single 220 mm rear disc.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R
Engine Icon471.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
Engine Icon149.0 cc Mileage Icon37.0 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350 Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser
Engine Icon350 cc
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Advanced electronics

Riders will also benefit from a comprehensive suite of rider aids. The Fireblade SP features a 5-inch TFT dash with updated controls and a six-axis IMU at its core. Electronics include nine-level traction control, wheelie control, a Start Mode for launch control, and a three-level quickshifter. A new dual-motor throttle-by-wire system has also been introduced, ensuring smoother inputs during acceleration and engine braking.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Sept 2025, 11:00 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide Honda fireblade cbr1000rr-r

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.