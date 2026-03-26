Top 5 changes expected on the new Royal Enfield Guerilla 450

Royal Enfield is all set to introduce the updated 2026 Guerrilla 450 in Indian markets tomorrow, March 27. The updated motorbike is expected to introduce new electronic aids to broaden its appeal. Cruise control and traction control are likely to be included as well, making the roadster slightly more capable for long-distance usability. A quickshifter could also be offered, allowing clutchless gear changes and making daily commuting smoother.

Focus on ride comfort

Changes to the rear suspension are anticipated to improve ride quality, especially over uneven roads. There is also speculation around revisions to the front setup, which may include updated handlebars or upside-down forks aimed at delivering sharper handling and better feedback.

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Tyres and road behaviour

While the overall hardware layout is expected to remain unchanged, the motorcycle could switch to more road-focused tyres. The 17-inch alloy wheels will continue, but the new rubber may enhance grip and stability on tarmac compared to the current dual-purpose setup.

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Engine and hardware unchanged

Mechanically, the Guerrilla 450 will carry forward the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine remains housed in a steel twin-spar frame, supported by telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties will continue to be handled with disc brakes at both ends, of course, with its dual-channel ABS.

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New variants and price expectations

Royal Enfield is also expected to expand the lineup with a new variant and fresh colour options to keep the model range up to date. The bike maker also recently introduced a teaser of the upcoming motorbike and confirmed that the motorcycle will be officially revealed on March 27, 2026.

Although, the official pricing will only be available once the roadster is launched, we expect the updated model to carry a premium of approximately ₹5,000-7,000 over the current ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom) pricing.

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