Top 5 bikes you can get for the price of an Ultraviolette X-47

Whether it’s weekend getaways, urban commuting, or off-road exploration, these bikes cater to different needs while remaining realistic on price. Here’s a closer look at five bikes you could consider alongside the X-47, each bringing its own flavour of adventure to the table.

If you’re in the market for an adventure motorcycle, chances are you’ve already come across the Ultraviolette X-47. Priced at ₹2.49 lakh, ex-showroom (introductory), the electric machine promised futuristic tech, strong performance and zero emissions. But electric motorcycles are still carving out their space in India, and there are several petrol-powered adventure bikes that offer comparable versatility, range, and riding fun.

Here are top 5 bikes that cost as much as the newly launch Ultraviolette X-47 crossover electric bike.

1 Yezdi Adventure Engine 334 cc View Offers View More Details The Yezdi Adventure, priced at ₹2 lakh ex-showroom, is a robust and modern take on adventure biking. It packs a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.6 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox. Riders will appreciate the thoughtful features, dual-channel ABS, switchable ABS modes, riding modes for rain, road, and off-road, navigation assist, and Bluetooth connectivity. The 15.5-litre fuel tank ensures that long trips aren’t constantly interrupted by refuels, and at 187 kg kerb weight, it remains manageable for city rides too. What makes the Yezdi Adventure stand out is how it balances rugged capability with comfort, making it an approachable option for both urban and off-road explorers.

2 Suzuki V-Strom SX Engine 249 cc View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is built for the urban adventurer who occasionally strays from city streets. Its 249cc oil-cooled engine churns out 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, teamed with a six-speed transmission that delivers smooth, predictable power. The bike is light at 167 kg, which makes city maneuvering and highway cruising equally enjoyable. Key comforts include a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a competent ABS setup. The V-Strom SX is an ideal choice for those who want a reliable, no-fuss adventure machine that handles traffic, highways, and weekend escapes with equal ease.

3 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 248 cc View Offers View More Details The KTM 250 Adventure, costing ₹2.40 lakh ex-showroom, is where spirited performance meets adventure readiness. Its 248.76cc liquid-cooled engine produces 30.5 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox for a lively ride. The bike comes equipped with WP suspension, a TFT display, dual-channel ABS, and LED lighting, making it feel like a smaller but fully capable version of KTM’s larger adventure machines. At 177 kg kerb weight, it’s nimble enough for technical trails yet planted enough for highway runs. For those who enjoy performance-oriented adventure riding, the KTM 250 Adventure provides a balanced mix of agility, power, and features.

4 Hero XPulse 200 4V Engine 199.6 cc View Offers View More Details The Hero XPulse 200 4V, priced at ₹1.55 lakh ex-showroom, is an entry-level adventure motorcycle that punches above its weight. Its 199.6cc air-cooled engine produces 19.16 PS and 17.1 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed transmission that’s easy to manage for new and experienced riders alike. The long-travel suspension soaks up bumps with ease, and dual-channel ABS ensures confidence on paved and unpaved roads. A digital instrument cluster and optional rally kit add functionality and style. Lightweight at 161 kg, the XPulse 250 is a versatile companion for weekend trail rides or city commutes, making it one of the most accessible adventure motorcycles on the market.

5 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Finally, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, at ₹3.05 lakh ex-showroom, caters to serious adventure enthusiasts. Its 452cc liquid-cooled engine delivers 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, matched with a six-speed transmission that can handle long highway stretches and challenging terrain alike. At 196 kg, it’s heavier than the others, but the long-travel suspension and rugged chassis make it a dependable companion for touring and off-road exploration. Features such as dual-channel ABS, tripper navigation, and LED lighting ensure the Himalayan 450 is modern enough for comfort while retaining the classic Royal Enfield adventure spirit.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: