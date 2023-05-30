This triangle-wheeled bicycle is the quirkiest invention on internet lately

Bicycles, cars or bikes, they're all mobile because of the round wheels they have. What if that shape changes? Will the vehicle still be able to move? A YouTube channel, called The Q, has re-invented the wheels of a bicycle and this is not the first time they've done this. This time, they've come up with triangle-shaped wheels that actually work.

To make these unique tyres, the man from the channel used wooden wheel frames instead of metal frames as the wheel structure while the bicycle tyres are then stapled on. Conventional bearings, hubs, and disc brakes are then attached to the wooden wheel.

Though the wheel turns and makes the cycle move, everything isn't as smooth as one would think. The triangular wheels changes the height of the axle constantly, bouncing up and down as it moves forward. This can translate into a rough ride but the masterminds at The Q have a clever fix for this as well. They have a pair of flat roller sections fitted to the bicycle above each wheel. Each one forces the wheel to flex below that upper limit.

Then there's a suspension system that allows the axle to change the height based on the orientation of the wheel without transmitting that bounce to the main frame section of the bike. The Q has also shared a short clip of a guy riding the bicycle with triangular wheels.

The Q had earlier experimented with a bicycle with square-shaped wheels. The channel had uploaded a video of re-tooling of a bicycle to modify its wheels. A notable change made on the bicycle is that unlike a traditional bicycle that sends power from the crank to the center of the rear wheel through a chain, the modified machine sent power from the crank through two other gears before stepping down and turning an exterior gear on the tread itself.

