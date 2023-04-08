This customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will grab your attention

Royal Enfield 650 Twins took the market by storm when they were first launched. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT changed the perspective of many people about Royal Enfield as a manufacturer. The Continental GT 650 was the direct replacement for the Continental GT 535 which has become quite desirable now. Here, is a GT 650 that has been modified quite extensively by Neev Motorcycles.

The Continental GT 650 now gets a new paint job of grey body panels while the rest of the motorcycle gets a blacked-out paint job. To give a proper cafe racer look to the motorcycle, the tail section was shortened and a tail tidy was installed.

Then there are other changes to enhance the looks. For instance, a new seat and cowl are in place of the stock seat. The instrument cluster has been repositioned to the right side, just below the fuel tank. The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie. The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut.

The engine has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.

Other changes to the build include a new set of hand grips, an LED headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, a new exhaust muffler and mirrors. The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.

The shop also made mechanical upgrades to the motorcycle. The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. Up-front there are twin disc brakes with four-piston calipers. The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. Neev Motorcycles is using Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The front suspension is also new, the shop has fitted USD forks now.

