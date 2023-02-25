This backpack comes with an in-built airbag to keep two-wheeler riders safe

We’ve come a long way in motorcycle gear safety since the helmet was first made. Motorcycle gear manufacturers manage to provide some serious protection including airbags in a suit to keep the rider safe. To make your commutes equally safer, popular French safety gear maker Helite has introduced a backpack with an in-built airbag for motorcyclists. The new backpack builds on wearable safety that’s practical enough to be used daily as well.

The Helite H-Moov backpack is a big step up from back protectors incorporated into a backpack’s design. The company’s latest innovation involves using a CE-certified airbag vest with a removable compartment in the rear. There are two versions of the airbag system available. The manual version includes a traditional tether system attached to your bike wherein the tether will break in case of a crash triggering the airbag system to inflate immediately. Meanwhile, the wireless airbag system uses sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS and more to detect a crash and inflate the airbag immediately. In both versions, the airbag will deploy in a matter of seconds and inflate before the impact.

That said, the manual version will require you to detach the tether after every ride so as to not trigger the airbag accidentally when getting off the motorcycle. The H-Moov backpack airbag is reusable after inflation and the rider can change the cartridge themselves. Helite says the backpack airbag is designed to provide maximum protection to the back, sacrum, abdomen, thorax and cervical vertebrae.

The Helite backpack airbag is detachable and also gets a mesh net to accommodate your helmet

In addition to the airbag system, the H-Moov backpack comes with fairly usable space. The bag offers about 18 litres of storage space for your laptop, knick-knacks and more. There’s also a removable net for you to store your helmet when you’re not riding. The backpack also gets a Level 1 Sas-Tec back protector to keep the rider even more protected, while the adjustable shoulder straps and two chest straps ensure a snug fit.

The Helite H-Moov isn’t cheap, and the manual version of the backpack airbag retails for 689 Euros (approx. ₹60,000) whereas the wireless version is priced at 849 Euros (approx. ₹74,000). While the backpack may not be accessible to all, the innovation certainly feels like a step up in bringing motorcycle safety beyond race suits and even more expensive riding gear. Hopefully, more innovation and adoption will help make the safety technology accessible to riders across the globe.

