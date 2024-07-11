Thinking of Yamaha MT-15 alternatives? Here are 3 bikes that you can consider

Yamaha Motor India updated its MT-15 back in April 2024. The MT-15 is a naked streetfighter that shares its underpinnings with the YZF-R15. Yamaha added a new colour option called ‘Cyber Green’ to the MT-15. The Cyan Storm colour scheme has some enhancements in the form of new graphics. However, that is not it, Yamaha has also added hazard lights. Yamaha MT-15 is priced at ₹1.44 lakh ex-showroom. However, if you are not into the Yamaha MT-15 then here are three alternate motorcycles that you can consider.

1 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Engine 199.5 cc View Offers View More Details Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the segment. It shares its engine with the KTM 200 Duke. The Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1.58 lakh ex-showroom so it costs more than the Yamaha MT-15. However, it does pack in more power and torque than the MT-15 because of the larger engine.

2 KTM 125 Duke The 125 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle that the KTM India sells in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹1.79 lakh ex-showroom which makes it the most expensive 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. Yes, it might be the most powerful 125 cc motorcycle but it still puts out less power and torque figures when compared to the Yamaha MT-15 and it costs more as well.

3 Bajaj Pulsar N250 The Pulsar N250 was the first Pulsar that was based on the new generation. The price of the Pulsar N250 is ₹1.51 lakh ex-showroom. It recently got an update and the brand added several features to the motorcycle that made it more competitive in the segment. The Pulsar N250 comes with ABS modes, a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control and a USB port as well.

