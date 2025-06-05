These are the five most affordable bikes with a bi-directional quickshifter

Quickshifters, both mono-directional and bi-directional, are increasingly getting more common in the Indian motorcycle market. While the technology was initially reserved for high-performance track-spec bikes, it has trickled down to the mass market models and is gradually becoming the norm within the entry-level segments. A quickshifter momentarily cuts off the ignition on detecting a gear shift through a sensor. This reduces the load on the transmission, enabling the engine speed to match the transmission speed and slip the gear into place. Today, we have a wide range of motorcycles that are sold with a bi-directional quickshifter as a standard feature. If you are interested in purchasing a new motorcycle with a quickshifter as standard, these are the five most affordable options that are currently available:

1 TVS Apache RR 310: Engine 312.2 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RR 310 is a feature-laden offering and is the only fully-faired sports bike on this list to bring a quickshifter, priced at ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It further features a vertically mounted instrument cluster, which allows for smartphone connectivity with features such as navigation and media controls. The RR 310 is powered by a 312.2 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit makes 37 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm.

2 KTM 390 Adventure X: Engine 398.63 cc View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure X is the more affordable and road-biased version of the adventure tourer. While it does end up missing out on features such as traction control and cruise control, it retains the bi-directional quickshifter. The 390 Adventure X is powered by a 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

3 TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine 312.12 cc View Offers View More Details The Apache RTR 310 is the stripped-down version of the RR 310 sports bike and is powered by the same 312.12 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 35 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm. While the base model misses out on the quickshifter, the naked streetfighter retains it from the mid-spec variant onwards, priced at ₹2.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 KTM 250 Adventure: The 250 Adventure is the entry point to KTM’s adventure tourer lineup, listed at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This quarter-litre offering carries over the TFT dash, switchgear, and design language from the bigger 390 Adventure X, while retaining the quickshifter as a standard feature. This makes it the only product in its segment to offer the feature. The 250 Adventure is driven by a 249.07 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

5 KTM 250 Duke: Priced at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle on this list to feature a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The naked streetfighter further features a five-inch TFT dash, ride-by-wire, and cornering ABS. The bike is powered by a 249.07 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

