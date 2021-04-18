The Niu RQi electric motorcycle looks like Husqvarna Vitpilen's EV avatar

China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world and the country is also the home for a wide number of electric vehicle manufacturers, be it in the four-wheeler segment or two-wheelers. One such EV maker is the Niu, which showcased a performance-focused electric motorcycle concept last year, dubbed as RQi.

The Niu RQi electric motorcycle is now ready with the production-ready version. The motorcycle was slated for global debut in the second quarter of 2020. However, that got delayed due to the Coronavirus-related crisis. Now, the company is reportedly working on the launch plan for the motorcycle.

The Niu RQi electric motorcycle looks absolutely stylish and it will leave you drooling over the model. The motorcycle comes with an appearance that makes an expression like the motorcycle is ready to hit the track and scorch it.

With a close look, the Niu RQi electric motorcycle looks like has been inspired by the Husqvarna Vitpilen motorcycle. Also, this looks like the Nepalese electric startup developed Yatri Project Zero. It gets a circular LED headlamp with a ring-like LED daytime running light. There are plenty of carbon fibre elements across the body in an attempt to make it rigid and lightweight at the same time.

A fully digital instrument cluster, a sleek tail section with tip mounted LED taillight, alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes are there. Other features include built-in 5G connectivity, anti-theft systems, GPS navigation, OTA updates etc.

Overall, the production-ready electric motorcycle looks like the concept model. It takes power from a mid-mounted 30 kW electric motor that churns out 40 hp of power. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a belt-driven system. The company claims that this electric motorcycle is capable of running 160 km on a single charge.

At the heart of this electric motorcycle lies a mid-mounted 30kW electric motor which pumps out around 40 horsepower. It transfers all this energy to the back wheel via a belt-drive system, with a claimed top speed of 100 miles per hour, and an impressive 80 miles of range from a single charge.