The KTM 890 Duke R street naked priced at 14.50 lakh in India: Key highlights

The KTM 890 Duke R has recently been launched in India as part of the Austrian brand’s relaunched big bike portfolio on our shores. It has been brought over as a Completely Built Unit and is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.50 lakh. The street naked motorcycle is available in the sole blue and orange paint scheme and features an aggressive design enhanced by its sharp tank shrouds. If you are interested in putting your money down for the KTM 890 Duke R, here are some key highlights that you should know:
KTM 890 Duke RThe 890 Duke R is styled quite aggressively and features angular LED headlights and an exposed aluminium subframe. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys that are painted in orange along with the bike’s tubular steel frame.
The street naked is powered by the same parallel-twin unit that drove the 790 Duke. This 890 cc liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to deliver 121 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. This is facilitated by a six-speed gearbox which can be paired to an optional quick shifter.
The KTM 890 Duke R is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm forks in the front, adjustable for compression and rebound. On the rear, it gets WP Apex monoshock, which is adjustable for compression, rebound, and pre-load. Braking duties are taken up by two 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 240 mm rear disc.
The 890 Duke R features a broad range of electronic aids and features, which include lean-sensitive traction control with nine levels of adjustment. The street naked further receives cornering ABS from Bosch and three riding modes – Rain, Street, and Sport. KTM offers a fourth Track mode as an option. The 890 Duke R features all-LED lighting and a multicolour TFT instrument console.
