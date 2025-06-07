Suzuki V-Strom SX gets benefits of up to 5,000. Check details

Adventure enthusiasts and prospective buyers now have a compelling reason to visit Suzuki showrooms, as the company has rolled out multiple benefits on the V-Strom SX . These include an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 and a cashback offer of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of 100 per cent loan options with no hypothecation, making the ownership process easier and mor e Access ible. However, Suzuki has not yet disclosed how long these offers will last, urging interested customers to reach out to authorized dealerships for detailed information.

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications

At the heart of the Suzuki V-Strom SX lies a 250 cc oil-cooled engine, enhanced by the brand’s Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. The engine churns out an impressive 26 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 22.2 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With a kerb weight of 167 kg, the motorcycle promises a balanced performance both on and off the road.

Designed as an adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX features an upright riding posture and is equipped with semi-block pattern dual-purpose tyres. These attributes, combined with its refined powertrain, allow the bike to comfortably handle rugged terrains, paved roads, and even extreme weather conditions.

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom), and that cost now seems even more justified given its recent record-setting feat.

On September 11, 2024, a group of six experienced riders set off from Tanglang La and reached Umling La the next day, covering a staggering 780 kilometers in just 18 hours. What made this journey extraordinary was the route—one that passed through nine high-altitude mountain passes, including Khardung La (17,582 ft), Marsimik La (18,314 ft), and the Umling La at 19,024 ft, the world’s highest motorable road.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 edition of its V-Strom 800DE adventure bike with subtle updates. The latest model now meets the OBD-2B emission norms, aligning it with the current regulatory standards. Additionally, Suzuki has refreshed the bike’s color options, enhancing its visual appeal. Despite these updates, the V-Strom 800DE continues to be priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), with no change in cost.

