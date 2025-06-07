Suzuki V-Strom SX gets benefits of up to ₹5,000. Check details
- Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 250 cc engine and is priced at ₹2.16 lakh, designed for both on-road and off-road adventures.
Adventure enthusiasts and prospective buyers now have a compelling reason to visit Suzuki showrooms, as the company has rolled out multiple benefits on the V-Strom SX. These include an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 and a cashback offer of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of 100 per cent loan options with no hypothecation, making the ownership process easier and more Accessible. However, Suzuki has not yet disclosed how long these offers will last, urging interested customers to reach out to authorized dealerships for detailed information.
Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications
At the heart of the Suzuki V-Strom SX lies a 250 cc oil-cooled engine, enhanced by the brand’s Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. The engine churns out an impressive 26 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 22.2 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With a kerb weight of 167 kg, the motorcycle promises a balanced performance both on and off the road.
Designed as an adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX features an upright riding posture and is equipped with semi-block pattern dual-purpose tyres. These attributes, combined with its refined powertrain, allow the bike to comfortably handle rugged terrains, paved roads, and even extreme weather conditions.
Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom), and that cost now seems even more justified given its recent record-setting feat.
On September 11, 2024, a group of six experienced riders set off from Tanglang La and reached Umling La the next day, covering a staggering 780 kilometers in just 18 hours. What made this journey extraordinary was the route—one that passed through nine high-altitude mountain passes, including Khardung La (17,582 ft), Marsimik La (18,314 ft), and the Umling La at 19,024 ft, the world’s highest motorable road.
2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched
Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 edition of its V-Strom 800DE adventure bike with subtle updates. The latest model now meets the OBD-2B emission norms, aligning it with the current regulatory standards. Additionally, Suzuki has refreshed the bike’s color options, enhancing its visual appeal. Despite these updates, the V-Strom 800DE continues to be priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), with no change in cost.
