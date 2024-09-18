Suzuki V-Strom SX covers 9 mountain passes in 18 hours, sets new national record

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that the V-Strom SX 250 has set a new national record for the highest top 9 mountain passes covered in a two-wheeler. The Suzuki V-Strom SX gets its name in the India Book of Records with the successful completion of the V-Strom Expedition. The expedition saw the quarter-litre adventure tourer cover an impressive 780 km in just 18 hours starting from Tanglang La and ending at Umling La in Ladakh.

Suzuki V-Strom SX in Ladakh

The Suzuki V-Strom SX embarked on its record-setting journey on September 11 at 7 pm from Tanglang La and reached Umling La on September 12, 2024 at 1 pm (IST). The total distance covered stood at an impressive 780 km in just 18 hours. The route of the expedition comprised nine major mountain passes including the Khardung La at 17,582 ft, Umling La at 19,024 ft, and Marsimik La at 18,314 ft. A team of six experienced riders completed the route in three phases on two V-Strom SX motorcycles, navigating through the challenging terrains.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249 cc oil-cooled motor tuned for 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Commenting on the achievement, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The successful completion of the ‘V-Strom Expedition – Ride Through Impassable’ is a moment of great joy and pride for Suzuki Motorcycle India. This challenging journey highlights the motorcycle’s superior performance and reliability under extreme conditions. Setting a new benchmark in the Indian Book of Records is a testament to the outstanding engineering of our 250cc motorcycle - V-Strom SX. I congratulate the entire team for their dedication and perseverance and look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with our motorcycles."

Suzuki V-Strom SX Specifications

Suzuki says the expedition showcased the V-Strom SX’s prowess with its 250 cc oil-cooled engine and the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. The motor develops 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 167 kg. The manufacturer says the V-Strom SX effortlessly navigated through various terrains including paved and unpaved roads in subzero temperatures. The adventure tourer offers an upright riding position and has dual-purpose semi-block pattern tyres.

