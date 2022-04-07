Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh

With the launch of Suzuki V-Strom SX, the two-wheeler maker has marked its entry in the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment in the country.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched V-Strom SX 250cc sports adventure tourer launched at ₹2,11,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking the two-wheeler maker's entry in the 250cc adventure tourer segment in the country. The bike is being touted for its versatility and has been designed for daily commute, long highway rides as well as riding on rough terrains.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is based on the design concept of ‘Toughness in a Slender Shell’, wherein it gets rugged, adventure-inspired looks. The slender shell refers to the motorcycle's slim exterior shape and compact engine wrapped in a ‘protector-like’ shell. The chassis is well rounded and forms the backbone of the V-Strom SX.

The beak design of the sports adventure tourer is borrowed from the legendary DR-Z racer and DR- BIG off-road models and has been specifically remade for the V-Strom SX. The bike features LED Octagonal shaped headlights, giving it a sleek look as well as helping the rider maintain strong road presence. The LED tail lights at the rear are highly visible at night.

Suzuki V-Strom SX in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour

The motorcycle is being made available in three colour options - Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black.

At the heart of the Suzuki V-Strom SX sits a 249cc, 4 stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC engine that offers brisk and smooth performance. The Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) warms the engine up quickly and helps keep it at an optimum temperature. It also contributes to the light weightiness of the engine.

The sports adventure tourer comes equipped with features such as Suzuki Easy Start System, Suzuki Ride Connect and USB outlet. The Easy Start System allows the engine to start with a click of a button while the Ride Connect feature comes with Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets the rider sync his/her mobile phone with the bike to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display, missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The USB outlet on the left side of the instrument cluster is capable of charging a device.

