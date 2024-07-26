Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure motorcycle recalled in India, 67 units affected

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a recall for the V-Strom 800 DE in the country. The voluntary recall affects 67 units of the new adventure motorcycle, which is all of the units sold in India since the launch earlier this year. The India recall is part of an international recall for the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE for a faulty rear tyre. The same issue saw 1,688 units being recalled in the USA recently. Since the middleweight adventure motorcycle is locally assembled with parts imported from Japan, it’s affected by the global recall.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE recalled in India

The models affected by the recall were manufactured between May 5, 2023 and April 23, 2024. The recalled bikes have been equipped with a defective rear tyre that can develop cracks or other deformation of the tyre tread. The recall information states that due to continued use, portions of the tyre tread may separate from the tyre structure and impact overall vehicle dynamics. The adventure motorcycle gets tyres sourced from Dunlop.

The recall requires the rear tyre to be replaced on the affected motorcycles

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. The engine develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki says the 270-degree crankshaft allows the motor to produce the same sound as the older V-Twin engine on the motorcycle, while the engine has been optimised for a smooth ride and ample torque.

The middleweight adventure tourer gets a Suzuki Cross Balancer system that suppresses vibration for smooth operation. The bike gets a 2-into-1 exhaust system and is underpinned by a rigid steel frame. The seat rails have a narrow profile for riders to get better control. The V-Strom 800 DE gets USD front forks from Showa with 220 mm of travel with preload and compression damping. The rear gets a monoshock with preload adjustability.

Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with semi-block pattern Dunlop tyres.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price

The latest recall for the V-Strom 800 DE is unrelated to the ones affecting nearly four lakh scooters in Suzuki India’s range. The adventure bike was launched earlier this year and priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

