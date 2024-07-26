Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki V Strom 800 De Adventure Motorcycle Recalled In India, 67 Units Affected

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure motorcycle recalled in India, 67 units affected

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 20:48 PM
Follow us on:
  • The India recall is part of an international recall for the V-Strom 800 DE for a faulty rear tyre with all units sold affected.
All 67 units of the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE sold in India this year have been recalled for a faulty rear tyre

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a recall for the V-Strom 800 DE in the country. The voluntary recall affects 67 units of the new adventure motorcycle, which is all of the units sold in India since the launch earlier this year. The India recall is part of an international recall for the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE for a faulty rear tyre. The same issue saw 1,688 units being recalled in the USA recently. Since the middleweight adventure motorcycle is locally assembled with parts imported from Japan, it’s affected by the global recall.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE recalled in India

The models affected by the recall were manufactured between May 5, 2023 and April 23, 2024. The recalled bikes have been equipped with a defective rear tyre that can develop cracks or other deformation of the tyre tread. The recall information states that due to continued use, portions of the tyre tread may separate from the tyre structure and impact overall vehicle dynamics. The adventure motorcycle gets tyres sourced from Dunlop.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer launched in India, priced at 10.30 lakh.

The recall requires the rear tyre to be replaced on the affected motorcycles

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. The engine develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki says the 270-degree crankshaft allows the motor to produce the same sound as the older V-Twin engine on the motorcycle, while the engine has been optimised for a smooth ride and ample torque.

The middleweight adventure tourer gets a Suzuki Cross Balancer system that suppresses vibration for smooth operation. The bike gets a 2-into-1 exhaust system and is underpinned by a rigid steel frame. The seat rails have a narrow profile for riders to get better control. The V-Strom 800 DE gets USD front forks from Showa with 220 mm of travel with preload and compression damping. The rear gets a monoshock with preload adjustability.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Engine Icon776 cc Mileage Icon22.7 kmpl
₹ 10.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW F 900 XR
Engine Icon895.0 cc Mileage Icon19.1 kmpl
₹ 10.95 - 12.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Engine Icon888.0 cc Mileage Icon19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
Engine Icon1043.0 cc Mileage Icon17.2 kmpl
₹ 10.79 - 11.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon22.22 kmpl
₹ 9.34 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with semi-block pattern Dunlop tyres.

Also Read : Suzuki recalls nearly 4 lakh Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price

The latest recall for the V-Strom 800 DE is unrelated to the ones affecting nearly four lakh scooters in Suzuki India’s range. The adventure bike was launched earlier this year and priced at 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 20:48 PM IST
TAGS: V-Strom 800 DE ride Suzuki V Strom 800 DE Suzuki V Strom 800 DE adventure motorcycle Suzuki bikes Suzuki recall Recall
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS