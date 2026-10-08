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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki V Storm Sx Gets A New Colour Scheme

Suzuki V-Storm SX gets a new colour scheme

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 08 Oct 2026, 08:41 am
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  • Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new colour option, Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, for the V-Strom SX.

Suzuki V-Storm SX in the new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray colour scheme is priced at ₹2,02,118 ex-showroom.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
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₹2,800/ month
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has expanded the colour options for the V-Strom SX adventure motorcycle with a new Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray paint scheme. The new colour comes with revised graphics and is aimed at adding a sportier look to the quarter-litre adventure tourer.

The new colour option has been introduced alongside the existing paint schemes available on the V-Strom SX. These include Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and an all-Glass Sparkle Black option.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at 2,02,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Engine and hardware

The V-Strom SX is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC petrol engine. It produces 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The engine uses Suzuki's Oil Cooling System (SOCS), while Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology is claimed to balance performance with fuel efficiency.

The motorcycle gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, along with 205 mm of ground clearance. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Suzuki has equipped the V-Strom SX with an upright riding position and a relatively lightweight chassis, while the adventure-tourer also gets the brand's signature beak-style front-end design.

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V-Strom SX features

The V-Strom SX comes with LED lighting and Suzuki's Easy Start System. It also features a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect connectivity.

For touring duties, the motorcycle gets a windscreen, knuckle covers, a USB charging outlet and a rear carrier. Suzuki positions the V-Strom SX as a motorcycle suitable for both everyday commuting and longer weekend rides.

Suzuki V-Strom SX offers

Suzuki is also offering a few purchase benefits on the motorcycle. Customers buying the V-Strom SX can get an assured 5,000 Rynox voucher, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The company is also offering financing options with loans of up to 100 per cent and interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent, subject to eligibility and lender terms.

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First Published Date: 08 Oct 2026, 08:41 am IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle India V Strom SX adventure tourers
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