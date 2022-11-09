Suzuki unveils GSX-8S naked motorcycle, gets the same engine as V-Strom 800DE
Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled an all-new naked motorcycle called GSX-8S at EICMA 2022. The new motorcycle sits between SV650 and GSX-S1000. It will go on sale in Europe and North America from March 2023. As of now, it is not known whether Suzuki will launch the GSX-8S in the Indian market or not. The bike is powered by a brand-new engine that is also doing duty on the V-Strom 800DE which was also unveiled at the EICMA 2022.
The new engine has a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 23.8 kmpl which is higher than the V-Strom 800DE. The reason behind this is that the GSX-8S weigh almost 30 kgs less.
The GSX-8S is using a steel frame that is engineered to be slim, compact, lightweight, highly agile, and ideally suited to supporting the high-performance parallel twin engine. The 17-inch wheels are made up of lightweight cast aluminium wheels. Speaking of the wheels, they are wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.
Braking duties are done by a 310 mm ﬂoating-mount disc in the front and a- 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The frame is suspended by KYB inverted front forks with a 130 mm travel in the front and an adjustable KYB link-type rear suspension.
In terms of features, there is ride by wire, low rpm assist, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki Easy Start System, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System and all LED lighting. The instrument cluster is a fully configurable 5-inch colour TFT unit. The traction control has three modes and you can also turn off the traction control. There are three riding modes on offer as well.