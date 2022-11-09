Suzuki unveils GSX-8S naked motorcycle, gets the same engine as V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled an all-new naked motorcycle called GSX-8S at EICMA 2022. The new motorcycle sits between SV650 and GSX-S1000. It will go on sale in Europe and North America from March 2023. As of now, it is not known whether Suzuki will launch the GSX-8S in the Indian market or not. The bike is powered by a brand-new engine that is also doing duty on the V-Strom 800DE which was also unveiled at the EICMA 2022.

The new engine has a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 23.8 kmpl which is higher than the V-Strom 800DE. The reason behind this is that the GSX-8S weigh almost 30 kgs less.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine

The GSX-8S is using a steel frame that is engineered to be slim, compact, lightweight, highly agile, and ideally suited to supporting the high-performance parallel twin engine. The 17-inch wheels are made up of lightweight cast aluminium wheels. Speaking of the wheels, they are wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Braking duties are done by a 310 mm ﬂoating-mount disc in the front and a- 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The frame is suspended by KYB inverted front forks with a 130 mm travel in the front and an adjustable KYB link-type rear suspension.

In terms of features, there is ride by wire, low rpm assist, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki Easy Start System, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System and all LED lighting. The instrument cluster is a fully configurable 5-inch colour TFT unit. The traction control has three modes and you can also turn off the traction control. There are three riding modes on offer as well.

First Published Date: