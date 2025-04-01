Suzuki sells 12.56 lakh two-wheelers in FY2025, registers highest-ever annual sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest-ever annual sales in FY2025 with 12,56,161 (domestic + exports) two-wheelers sold in the last fiscal year. The company recorded an 11 per cent growth compared to 11,33,902 units sold in FY2024. Suzuki continues to lead the 125 cc scooter segment with the Access, which remains the brand’s top sales contributor. Notably, the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s sales have doubled in the last four years.

Highest-ever annual sales for Suzuki

Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 10,45,662 units in FY2024, growing by 14 per cent from 921,009 units in the last financial year. The company exported 210,499 units during the same period compared to 212,893 units in FY2024.

Speaking about the annual sales, Mitsumoto Watabe - Operation Manager, Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are sincerely grateful to our customers, dealer partners, and team members for helping us achieve our highest-ever annual sales of 12.56 lakh units in FY2024-25. Our sales have doubled in just 4 four years, reflecting the continued trust our customers have placed in us by choosing Suzuki products, opting for authorised service workshops, and using genuine parts. This growth was further driven by the launch of the new Suzuki Access, where our dealers and team focused on delivering a complete product experience through test rides. Additionally, initiatives like Suzuki Matsuri and regional events like mileage contests, helped us connect more closely with our customers. As we step into the new financial year, we are geared up for the launch of our first electric scooter – the Suzuki e-Access. Backed by Suzuki e-Technology, the e-Access will offer LFP-long battery life, durability, reliability, smooth acceleration and easy handling – all of which customers expect from a Suzuki. We look forward to continuing this journey with the same customer-first approach."

Sales In March 2025

Suzuki registered its highest monthly sales in March 2025 with 125,930 units sold, registering a growth of 21 per cent over 103,669 units sold in March 2024. Domestic sales contributed 105,736 units to the volumes last month, reflecting a 23 per cent hike in sales from 86,164 units sold in March last year. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 20,194 units, a marginal growth over the 17,505 units shipped during the same period last year.

Suzuki brought the new-gen Access to the market in the last quarter of FY2025, arguably its biggest growth driver in the coming years. The company brought the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel motorcycle that can run on a higher blend of ethanol. Moreover, the manufacturer upgraded its complete product lineup to the new OB-2B emission regulations. It is now gearing up to launch the Suzuki e-Access, marking the brand’s foray into the electric mobility space.

