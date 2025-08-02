Suzuki reveals updated GSX-R1000R series to mark 40 years of the iconic lineup

To celebrate 40 years of the legendary GSX-R series, Suzuki Motorcycles has introduced refreshed versions of its top-tier sportbike, the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R. These latest models come with major updates, primarily focused on the engine and electronic systems. Complying with the Euro 5 emission norms, both motorcycles will make their return to European markets like the UK starting in 2026.

Suzuki GSX-R Series: Engine and performance upgrades

The 999cc inline-four engine has been significantly reworked to meet stricter emissions standards. It now produces 192 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suzuki has revamped several internal engine components, including the fuel injectors, camshafts, valves, pistons, cylinder heads, and crankshaft. The valve lift curve has been revised, and the cam chain is now wider. The exhaust system has also seen a complete overhaul, featuring a redesigned catalytic converter layout to meet the new norms.

Suzuki GSX-R Series: Features and electronics

For 2026, the GSX-R1000 models gain a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), expanding their suite of rider aids. Standard electronic features include the Suzuki Traction Control System, Lift Limiter, Motion Track Brake System, and Slope Dependent Control. A new roll torque control function has also been added to enhance grip through corners and reduce vibrations.

Suzuki GSX-R Series: Colour options

Three international colour options will be available: Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Tech White, Candy Daring Red with Pearl Tech White, and Pearl Ignite Yellow with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Buyers will also have the option to equip the motorcycle with aerodynamic winglets for added stability and sportier aesthetics.

Suzuki GSX-R Series: Chassis and suspension

Both motorcycles are built on a twin-spar aluminium frame. The standard GSX-R1000 features an upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock. The GSX-R1000R variant, however, steps things up with fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Front (BFF) forks and a fully tunable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: