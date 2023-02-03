Suzuki registers 21% hike in sales in January 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India kick-started the new year on a positive note as the company witnessed a 21.2 per cent growth in volumes last month. The two-wheeler giant sold 84,966 units in January this year, as against 70,092 units sold in January 2022.

Domestic sales stood at 66,209 units in January while Suzuki reported exports of 18,757 units last month. Both numbers have seen incremental growth year-on-year. The two-wheeler giant also registered a hike in volumes month-on-month having sold 63,912 units in December 2022.

Suzuki India's two-wheeler volumes are fuelled by the strong demand for its scooters. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be a segment-leader with the Avenis and Burgman Street contributing good numbers as well. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 range also continues to be a crowd-puller for the company.

The previous month also saw Suzuki showcasing the Gixxer 250 flex-fuel version at the Auto Expo 2023. While the launch is still some time away, Suzuki is expected to rollout its updated range that's E20 ready in a few weeks. The company is also working on a new electric offering for India as part of the company's global product plan. It will be interesting to see if this will be the long eluded Burgman Electric that's been spotted testing on several occasions.

