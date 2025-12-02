Suzuki offers discounts up to 92,000 on GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced fresh year-end offers on its big bike range, with savings of up to ₹92,000. These offers will be available throughout December from the 1st to the 31st. The offers come just months after GST 2.0 pushed up prices for motorcycles above 350cc, prompting many premium buyers to hold back. Suzuki’s new scheme aims to soften that blow for three of its popular models: the GSX-8R, Hayabusa, and V-Strom 800 DE.

V-Strom 800 DE: ₹ 44,000 off

For adventure riders, the V-Strom 800 DE is available with benefits of ₹44,000, which include an upgrade offer and roadside assistance.

The ADV is now priced at ₹11 lakh following the GST revision, a notable jump from its previous ₹10.30 lakh sticker price. The V-Strom continues to share its 776cc twin-cylinder engine with the GSX-8R, generating 83 hp and 78 Nm.

Also Read : Top 5 things to know about the 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa and its Special Edition

Hayabusa: ₹ 59,000 off + Free single seat Cowl

The iconic Hayabusa also gets notable festive relief. Buyers can now avail of ₹59,000 worth of benefits, which include a free single-seat cowl and an extended warranty programme.

The superbike’s sticker price rose to ₹18.06 lakh from ₹16.90 lakh post-GST revisions. Despite the higher cost, the Hayabusa continues to be one of the fastest road-legal motorcycles on sale, thanks to its 1,340cc, 187 hp four-cylinder engine.

Also Read : Suzuki reveals SV-7GX crossover at EICMA 2025, global rollout from 2026

GSX-8R: Discounts up to ₹ 92,000

The largest benefit in the lineup is on the GSX-8R, which now comes with savings of ₹92,000. Suzuki is offering an upgrade bonus, extended warranty, and roadside assistance as part of the package.

The GSX-8R, powered by a 776cc parallel-twin engine, has seen its ex-showroom price rise to ₹9.88 lakh post-GST revision. The discount aims to bring the sportbike’s effective cost closer to its pre-hike positioning.

Also watch: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched | Flex-fuel bike at ₹ 2.17 lakh

Price Relief in a Post-GST Market

Since the GST 2.0 rollout on September 22, 2025, premium motorcycle prices have climbed across the segment. While several global manufacturers have kept select entry models unchanged, Suzuki stands out for offering substantial benefits on multiple high-capacity motorcycles during December.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: