Suzuki Motorcycles records 1.42 lakh unit sales in July 2026, grows by 26%

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motorcycles , the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2026, with a growth of 26 per cent to 1,42,985 units from 1,13,600 units sold in July 2025. Commenting on the performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle, said, “July 2026 has been a landmark month for Suzuki Motorcycle India, with our sales touching an all-time high of 1.42 Lakh units. Every vehicle sold represents a customer placing their trust in our brand. We deeply value that trust and remain committed to enhancing every stage of their ownership journey, from purchase to after-sales service. We thank our customers, dealer partners and suppliers for their continued support and confidence in Suzuki."

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2026, rising 26 per cent to 1,42,985 units. Domestic sales grew 28 per cent, exports rose 13 per cent, while the 2027 Hayabusa debuted globally



Suzuki Motorcycles: July 2026 Sales

Suzuki’s performance in July 2026 was led by the domestic market, where the company registered its highest-ever sales of 1,23,216 units, a growth of 28 per cent from 96,029 units in the corresponding month last year. The company exported 19,769 units during the month, recording a growth of more than 13 per cent from 17,571 units exported in July 2025.

The company further stated that its spare parts sales touched an all-time high revenue of ₹102.9 million in July 2026, registering a 23 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Also Read : Honda Two-Wheeler sales grow 5% to 5.43 lakh units in July 2026

2027 Suzuki Hayabusa International Debut





The company revealed the 2027 Hayabusa range internationally, introducing both the standard model and a new Special Edition. Moreover, the latest update keeps the focus on the same blend of performance, refinement and visual identity that has defined the Hayabusa for years, while adding fresh colour schemes and premium detailing for buyers who want a more distinctive look.

Additionally, it is powered by the familiar 1,340cc inline-four engine. Suzuki says the bike continues to deliver strong acceleration, broad torque and the smooth character expected from the model. The motorcycle also uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, or S.I.R.S., which bundles advanced electronic rider aids and adjustable performance features as standard.

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