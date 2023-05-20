HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycles hosts service camp in this city, offers several benefits

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that they will be hosting a service camp at Exhibition Ground, Kharvela Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The camp will be organized from 8 AM to 5 PM. The manufacturer is offering several offers to the customers who visit the camp. However, it is not clear whether all of its two-wheelers are eligible for the camp or not.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2023, 15:22 PM
Suzuki is organizing the camp in Bhubaneswar
Suzuki is offering several benefits such as on-spot loan approval, complimentary washing and polishing, free labour check on 10-point check on vehicle, 10 per cent discount on spare parts & lubricants, 10 per cent discount on accessories, 50 per cent labour discounts on significant repair jobs and 100 off on extended warranty.

Apart from this, there will be zero processing fee, apparel worth 2,000 on booking of Gixxer series, exchange benefits worth up to 7,000 on V-Strom SX, a riding jacket worth 6,999 on V-Strom SX and V-Strom 650XT, free extended warranty on V-Strom SX and gifts through lucky draw every hour.

The service camp comes with several offers for consumers.
Back in February, Suzuki updated the Gixxer range. The motorcycles got new colour schemes and new features. The motorcycles now come with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that connects to the mobile phone via the application.

The app will offer features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp alerts display and missed call notifications. Besides these, the feature will show a speed warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console is now compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer range launched: 3 things to know

There were no changes to the engine. The 250 Twins uses a 250 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26 bhp and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Gixxer and the Gixxer SF come with a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: V-Strom 650XT Gixxer SF Suzuki Motorcycle India Gixxer V Strom
