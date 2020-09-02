Suzuki Motorcycle India rides in new Blue Edition of Burgman Street

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the new blue edition of its famous Burgman Street scooter at a price tag of ₹79,700/- (ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue (II) colour, the Suzuki's premium scooter is also available in four additional colour schemes - Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black (II) and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red color options

The India-spec Suzuki Burgman Street is one of the entry-level models in the Burgman lineup which retails in the international market. It comes dressed in the European style designs which make it look unique and very premium. The new blue edition of the Burgman Street features chrome accents on the front and rear body parts, body-mounted windscreen, and upward muffler design for striking visual appeal.

The Burgman scooter is known for its long and comfortable seat along with a flexible foot position for a relaxed riding experience. The scooter comes high on utility and features a secured and functional front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment. It also gets LED headlights and Combined Braking System for added safety.