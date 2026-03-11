Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Katana Limited Edition Launched In Germany, Production Capped At 45 Units

Suzuki Katana limited edition launched in Germany, production capped at 45 units

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 15:34 pm
  • The Suzuki Katana limited edition has been revealed for Germany with distinctive styling details, Akrapovic exhaust and a numbered production run of 45 motorcycles.

The Suzuki Katana Limited Edition is limited to 45 units for the German market
The Suzuki Katana gets a limited edition model for the German market, with production limited to just 45 units. The motorcycle puts on exclusive cosmetic detailing and accessories to stand out from the regular version, while retaining the same mechanical package that centres around the four-cylinder powerplant.

The Katana Limited Edition retains the same silhouette but gets finished in a shiny silver colour scheme contrasted with vibrant bronze alloys. While the standard model carries a body-coloured tail-end, here, Suzuki has implemented a black rear trim to set it apart.

The tank features a sticker denoting the exact unit of the limited-run Katana, and you also get a carbon look for the tank pads. Further items include frame sliders, a garage mat with the Katana logo, and a book that traces the history of the iconic nameplate.

Also Read : Ducati teases Superleggera V4 Centenario Edition, global debut set for March 26

Mechanical changes and powertrain

The only mechanical update on the Katana limited edition is a road-legal Akrapovic slip-on exhaust that alters the motorcycle’s exhaust note.

Rearward, the Katana Limited Edition puts on a road-legal Akrapovic slip-on muffler. This is the only mechanical change, and while it will make a noticeable difference to the sound, it is not likely to bring a change in performance.

The Suzuki Katana continues to derive its power from a 999 cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that makes 152 bhp and 106 Nm of peak torque

The Katana Limited Edition is priced at €15,045 (~16.05 lakh), which marks a near-€1,500 premium over the price of the standard model.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 15:34 pm IST
TAGS: suzuki motorcycles latest bikes
