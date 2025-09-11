⁠Suzuki Katana discontinued in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has pulled the Katana superbike off the shelves in the country. The Suzuki Katana was launched in India in 2022 at ₹13.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the quirky retro-naked superbike brought back the edgy styling from the 1980s, coupled with a modern litre-class engine. However, in its three-year tenure, the Katana could not exactly set the sales charts on fire.

Suzuki Katana Discontinued

The Suzuki Katana was a super-naked from the ‘80s that came back to life in the last decade. The bike also brought the same styling, complete with the half fairing, square headlamp, and gold wheels. It looks quirky and nothing like the modern superbike, setting it apart from the competition. That said, the bike was powered by the familiar 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the Suzuki GSX-S1000.

The Suzuki Katana borrowed its 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine from the Suzuki GSX-S1000 churning out 150 bhp and 106 Nm

The litre-class motor was tuned to produce 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike was equipped with modern-day advanced electronic aids, including Suzuki Traction Control System, Ride-by-Wire, Low RPM Assist, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) and Suzuki Easy Start System. It also had the Suzuki Traction Control System with five mode settings.

The Katana’s exit from our market will make it a rare gem on our roads. More so, considering it was the only litre-class Suzuki motorcycle on sale. That said, its rivals continue to be available in the country, including the recently launched Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster, and more. On the other hand, Suzuki’s big bike portfolio continues to offer the Hayabusa, GSX-8R, and V-Strom 800DE in India.

