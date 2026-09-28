Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition launched in India at 19.90 lakh; Standard model gets new colour options

Japanese automaker Suzuki has introduced the Hayabusa Special Edition in India at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the new limited-style variant, the company has further updated the standard Hayabusa with fresh colour options and revisions to its electronic systems. The standard model is priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Special Edition brings cosmetic enhancements aimed at giving the superbike a more distinctive appearance, while both versions receive updates to their battery and electronic systems.

Suzuki has launched the Hayabusa Special Edition at ₹ 19.90 lakh, featuring exclusive styling, a lithium-ion battery and revised electronics, while the standard model gets new colours and updates

Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition: What's New?

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition is finished in a Pearl Vigor Blue paint shade and gets a set of exclusive visual elements to distinguish it from the standard motorcycle. The superbike features dedicated graphics, a bespoke finish for its wheels and a 3D emblem on the fuel tank. Not only that, but it also comes with a factory-fitted single-seat cowl, giving the motorcycle a more focused and sporty appearance. However, the Special Edition retains the same mechanical package as the standard Hayabusa.

Suzuki Hayabusa: New Battery And Electronic Updates

Both the standard Hayabusa and Special Edition receive several technical updates. The company has introduced an ELIIY power lithium-ion battery, replacing the conventional battery used previously with the new battery being lighter and more compact, helping reduce weight while occupying less space on the motorcycle. Moreover, the Hayabusa continues to be powered by Suzuki's 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine producing 190 hp and 150 Nm of torque.

Suzuki has also revised the software calibration for the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector. These changes are intended to refine the functioning of the motorcycle's electronic riding aids.

The Smart Cruise Control system has also been reconfigured. It can now remain active during clutchless gear changes without cancelling the preset road-speed setting. This allows riders to continue using cruise control through gear changes without having to reset the selected speed.

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Suzuki Hayabusa: New Colour Options

While the Special Edition gets its exclusive Pearl Vigor Blue finish, Suzuki has also introduced three new dual-tone colour combinations for the standard Hayabusa, including Candy Daring Red with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Galaxy Grey with Candy Burnt Gold and Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White.

Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Hayabusa has always represented the pinnacle of Suzuki's engineering, performance and design philosophy. With the launch of the Hayabusa Special Edition and the introduction of new colour options, we aim to offer customers an even more exclusive and premium ownership experience while preserving the iconic character that has made the Hayabusa a global legend. The latest updates further enhance its appeal for enthusiasts who seek a perfect balance of performance, technology and distinctive styling."

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