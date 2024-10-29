Suzuki Hayabusa recalled in India for front brake issues, 1,056 units affected

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a voluntary recall for the Hayabusa over a potential issue with the front brake. The recall extends to the third generation of the Suzuki Hayabusa with 1,056 units affected. The third-gen Hayabusa went on sale in India in 2021 and it appears that a large number of models, if not all, seem to be affected by the recall.

Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled

As per the recall notification, Suzuki states, “the front brake lever play increases, in the worst case, the lever contacts with the throttle grip and the braking distance increases."

This essentially means that the front brake lever has been affected on the recalled bikes, which may soften when pressed and come in contact with the handlebar. However, the front brake may not apply as strongly as one would expect, thereby increasing the braking distance. This is a safety issue and can be life-threatening in case of an emergency braking situation. Suzuki is expected to reach out to customers individually for the recall. However, the company is yet to officially announce details.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the few superbikes to be locally assembled in India (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

New Braking System With 3rd-Gen Hayabusa

Braking was always a concern with the previous generation Hayabusas but Suzuki corrected the same with the third generation model by introducing the top-of-the-line Brembo Stylema brake calipers up front, one of the best in the business. The superbike runs twin 320 mm discs, 10 mm larger than the ones on the previous gen model.

Considering the ballistic speeds the Hayabusa is capable of achieving, it needs equally strong brakes and this is certainly a concern for the owners. The motorcycle draws power from the 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine that develops 190 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the easiest bikes to ride for its size and easier even when it comes to achieving triple-digit speeds. The smooth and tractable motor gives it immense versatility, which makes it a great grand tourer as well as a track scorcher. The Hayabusa is also one of the few superbikes to be locally assembled in India.

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Price

The 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and takes on a host of litre-class motorcycles including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, and more. Its closest rival though was the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, which has been discontinued.

