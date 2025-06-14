Suzuki GSX-8T & GSX-8TT sport-touring models in the works, could launch soon

Suzuki is gearing up to expand its middleweight lineup with two new sport-touring motorcycles, the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT. These additions, aimed at the 2026 model year, were recently confirmed through a revised executive order published by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The same document also lists the returning GSX-8R , GSX-8S , and V-Strom 800 models, all of which are powered by Suzuki’s 776cc parallel-twin engine.

CARB documents confirm GSX-8T, GSX-8TT names

The updated CARB certification, dated June 6, adds the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT to Suzuki’s emissions-compliant models for 2026. While the document doesn’t divulge detailed specifications, it confirms that these upcoming models will share the same engine configuration and emissions profile as the current generation. That means the 776cc twin will likely retain its output of 80.6 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm, mirroring the 2025 versions.

Middleweight touring companion to the GSX-S1000GT+

It’s widely speculated that the GSX-8T will take the form of a more touring-oriented version of the GSX-8R, offering riders a more comfortable, long-distance-focused machine within the middleweight class. Such a model would nicely bridge the gap between the GSX-8 lineup and the larger GSX-S1000GT+, Suzuki’s flagship sport-touring bike.

What could the 'TT' in GSX-8TT signify?

The exact role of the GSX-8TT is less clear. Industry speculation suggests the double-T designation may indicate a more premium version of the 8T. If Suzuki follows the precedent set by its "Plus" models like the GSX-S1000GT+ and GSX-S1000GX+, the GSX-8TT could offer factory-equipped accessories such as integrated panniers, a larger windscreen, or enhanced electronics.

Such differentiation would provide riders with options tailored to both light touring and more fully equipped sport-touring needs, all within the same platform family.

Likely to debut at EICMA 2025

While Suzuki has yet to officially unveil the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT, both models are now certified for the U.S. market. More concrete details are expected to surface later this year, likely at EICMA 2025, where Suzuki traditionally showcases its upcoming motorcycles.

