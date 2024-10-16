Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which one is the middle-weight champion?

Suzuki recently introduced its GSX-8R 2024 in the Indian markets. The bike comes in the middle-weight category featuring a price tag of ₹9,25,000 (ex-showroom). In the category and price, it positions itself as a competitor to the Triumph Daytona 660. The Daytona 660 comes in at a price of ₹9,72,450 (ex-showroom).

A comparision between two popular middle-weight sport-bikes on the basis of the technical specifications provides a clearer picture of what the recent

The Suzuki GSX-8R an all-rounder, with a stable chassis and street-friendly ergonomics, ideal for mixed-use. The Triumph Daytona 660, with its sharper handling and lighter weight, is tailored for riders seeking performance. The Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660 are standout middleweight sport-bikes, each offering a unique riding experience. Let’s break down their key technical differences.

Related watch: Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Engine and power

The Suzuki GSX-8R powered by an 800cc parallel-twin engine, delivers 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm torque at 6,800 rpm. Known for its strong mid-range pull, the GSX-8R excels in both city riding and highway cruising with smooth, consistent power delivery.

On the other hand, the Triumph Daytona 660 features a 660cc, inline-three engine producing 93 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 8,250 rpm. It revs higher than the GSX-8R, giving it a more top-end centric powerband ideal for aggressive riding.

Also Read : Royal Enfield electric bike to make global debut on Nov 4

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Chassis and handling

Built with a rugged steel pipe frame and Showa inverted big piston suspension at the front, the GSX-8R offers a balanced ride. Its 1465 mm wheelbase and 25-degree rake provide stability, making it more suitable for varied conditions, from twisty roads to everyday commuting.

The Daytona 660’s steel perimeter frame and Showa suspension make it sharper through the corners. A 1425 mm wheelbase and 23.8-degree rake ensure nimble handling.

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Braking and electronics

The Suzuki comes equipped with 310 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc with three levels of traction control. It also gets features like a ride-by-wire system and adjustable ride modes. Not just this, but the 8R also comes with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System.

The Triumph also gets 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm at the rear with switchable traction control. There is a bi-directional quick-shifter and three riding modes to suit the riding conditions.

Also Read : Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike

Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Weight

The total kerb weight of the Suzuki GSX-8R is measured at 205 kgs approximately and the motorbike gets a 145 mm ground clearance whereas the Triumph Daytona 660 weighs just a tab bit lighter at 201 kgs with a more aggressive riding posture and a ground clearance of 140 mm making the bike lower and prioritising performance, though less comfortable for daily use.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: