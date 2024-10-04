Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India at 9.25 lakh, will rival Triumph Daytona 660

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new GSX-8R in the Indian market at a price of ₹9.25 lakh ex-showroom. It is the third motorcycle based on the 800 cc platform after the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800. Suzuki is already selling the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market but we do not have the GSX-8S. The GS-8R was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 and the motorcycle first made its debut at EICMA 2023.

Suzuki GSX-8R will compete against the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660 and the Triumph Daytona 660. When compared to its rivals, the GSX-8R has the largest displacement. It also gets a 270-degree crank along with a balancer shaft. The 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Suzuki GSX-8R exhibits a striking styling profile, featuring vertically-stacked headlamps that bifurcate the front cowl, integrated within the larger fairing. The engine is prominently displayed, akin to that of the GSX-8S. The fairing also serves to incorporate the rearview mirrors, while the GSX-8R distinguishes itself with unique twin LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Although the overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, the rear end now showcases a new two-piece taillight, in contrast to the single assembly found on the GSX-8S.

(Read more: Suzuki V-Strom SX covers 9 mountain passes in 18 hours, sets new national record)

In terms of electronic features, the GSX-8R is reasonably well-equipped, boasting dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist. The suspension setup consists of upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the motorcycle utilizes dual 310 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: