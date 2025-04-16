Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Edition unveiled. Here are the changes

Suzuki has unveiled a new limited edition version of the GSX-8R in the UK market. It is called Kiiro Edition and is limited to just 60 units. This exclusive edition features numerous cosmetic enhancements and several upgraded cycle components. To begin with, it showcases a fresh paint design characterized by its striking yellow and black bodywork. The term "Kiiro," which translates to yellow in Japanese, is aptly reflected in this motorcycle's appearance. Additionally, the Suzuki is equipped with grey wheels and a matching subframe. The bodywork is adorned with 8R black logos, and a tinted windscreen adds to the overall aesthetic. The Kiiro Edition is further enhanced with a tank pad, a single-seat cowl, and Gilles billet aluminum levers.

Suzuki GSX-8R: Mechanical changes

There are no mechanical changes to the GSX-8R. It continues to come with a 776 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree crank that produces 81.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

The GSX-8R is also available in the Indian market but the Kiiro Edition will not come to India.

Suzuki GSX-8R: Design

The Suzuki GSX-8R boasts an eye-catching design, characterized by vertically-stacked headlamps that divide the front cowl and are seamlessly integrated into the larger fairing. The engine is prominently visible, similar to that of the GSX-8S. Additionally, the fairing incorporates the rearview mirrors, while the GSX-8R features distinctive twin LED daytime running lights (DRLs). While the overall shape remains mostly consistent, the rear now presents a new two-piece taillight, differing from the single unit seen on the GSX-8S.

Suzuki GSX-8R: Hardware

The hardware package features 17-inch cast aluminum wheels fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tires, supported by Showa SFF-BP forks and a linked rear shock. Braking is provided by dual 310 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc. The fuel tank has a capacity of 14 liters, and the motorcycle has a total weight of 205 kg.

(Read more: Suzuki V-Strom SX covers 9 mountain passes in 18 hours, sets new national record)

Suzuki GSX-8R: Features

In terms of electronic features, the GSX-8R is reasonably well-equipped, boasting dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist.

Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Edition: India launch

As of now, there are no plans to bring the Kiiro Edition to the Indian market.

Suzuki GSX-8R: Price

In India, the Suzuki GSX-8R is priced at ₹9.25 lakh ex-showroom.

Suzuki GSX-8R: Rivals

Suzuki GSX-8R will compete against the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660 and the Triumph Daytona 660.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: