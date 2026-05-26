Suzuki GSX-8R gets new Glass Blaze Orange colour option

Suzuki has expanded the colour palette of the GSX-8R in the UK with the addition of a new Glass Blaze Orange finish. While the middleweight sportbike remains mechanically unchanged, the brighter paint scheme gives the fully-faired motorcycle a more youthful and aggressive appearance. The new shade is currently limited to international markets, with the Indian version continuing in existing colour options only.

The orange paintwork stretches across almost every visible body panel, including the fairing, fuel tank and rear section. Suzuki has paired the vivid finish with black alloy wheels and black trim pieces to create contrast. The company already offers the GSX-8R in Triton Blue, Pearl White and Matt Black overseas.

Although India has not received this new colour yet, the update is significant because the GSX-8R is already part of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s premium line-up. The new finish could eventually make its way here, especially as brighter colour schemes continue gaining popularity among younger buyers in both the motorcycle and consumer electronics segments.

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No mechanical changes

Apart from the cosmetic update, the GSX-8R remains unchanged. The sportbike continues with its 776cc parallel-twin engine known for its strong low-end response and mid-range performance. Suzuki has mounted the engine in a steel frame, while suspension duties are handled by Showa components.

The motorcycle also retains its feature list, which includes Suzuki Intelligent Ride System electronics, selectable riding modes, traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter. A colour TFT display and full-LED lighting setup are also part of the package.

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Positioned as a practical sportbike

Unlike litre-class superbikes that focus heavily on outright performance, the GSX-8R has been positioned as a more approachable middleweight option. Its combination of sporty styling and manageable performance makes it suitable for riders upgrading from smaller motorcycles or naked streetfighters.

The GSX-8R has also delivered results in competition overseas. Suzuki says the motorcycle won last year’s National Sportbike Championship in the UK and is currently running inside the top three positions in the World Sportbike Championship standings.

In the UK, the GSX-8R is priced at £8,999 OTR and is offered with finance schemes and up to 10 years of warranty coverage.

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