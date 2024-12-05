Suzuki Motorcycle India Unveils limited-time offers of up to 25,000 for Gixxer and V-Strom SX models

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a series of promotional offers for its motorcycle lineup. The company is offering cashback, exchange incentives, and extended warranty options specifically for the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models, as well as the V-Strom SX . For detailed information regarding these promotions, it is recommended to reach out to the nearest dealerships, as they will provide comprehensive details. It is essential to be aware that these offers are available for a limited duration.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is currently eligible for an exchange incentive of up to ₹10,000, in addition to a cashback offer of ₹15,000. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF models are available with an exchange offer of up to ₹10,000 whereas the cashback offer is of up to ₹12,000. Furthermore, the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 qualify for a cashback of up to ₹25,000. All motorcycles are accompanied by an extended warranty of 10 years, with no hypothecation, and financing options are available for up to 100 per cent.

