Suzuki Gixxer 250 Recalled In India Owing To Faulty Rear Brake Assembly, Over 5,000 Units Affected

Suzuki India recalls over 5000 Gixxer 250, blames it on faulty rear brake

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Sept 2025, 12:06 pm
Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.

Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki has issued a recall for the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India, which has impacted more than 5,000 units of these models. The recall for Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles is attributed to a faulty rear brake assembly, HT Auto has confirmed with the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer.

The recall owing to the faulty rear brake assembly of the quarter-litre motorcycle range has impacted a total of 5,145 bikes. The affected Suzuki Gixxer motorcycles were built between February 2022 and June 2025. The auto company has stated that the rear brake calliper assembly for the Suzuki V-Strom 250 was installed on the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, resulting in improper contact between the brake pads and the brake disc.

Owing to this problem, if the motorcycle continues to be used in this condition, partial wear of the brake pads will progress. Eventually, the non-worn areas of the brake pads will come into contact, resulting in excessive wear and tear of the brake pads. This will eventually reduce braking performance for the motorcycle, which could be fatally dangerous during high-speed rides.

The two-wheeler manufacturing company is currently in the process of contacting the affected customers of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The OEM will ask the affected customers to bring their motorcycles to their nearest service centres, where the technicians will check the bike and fix the faulty components without any cost to the customers.

Suzuki Gixxer range of motorcycles comes as the bestselling products from the brand in the Indian market. The 250 series is the key revenue churner for the brand. Powering both these two motorcycles is a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 26.1 bhp peak power and 22.2 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duty is done by a six-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 01 Sept 2025, 12:06 pm IST
TAGS: Suzuki Gixxer 250 Gixxer SF 250 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vehicle recall
