Suzuki e-Access production begins, will rival Honda Activa e

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 May 2025, 06:00 AM
  • The Suzuki e-Access electric scooter produces 4.1 kW power and 15 Nm torque. It offers three drive modes: Eco, Ride Mode A, and Ride Mode B, with a top speed of 71 km/h. The riding range is 95 km per charge, and it supports both AC and DC fast charging.
Suzuki will offer the e-Access in three colour options.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has started the production of the e-Access in India. It will be the first electric scooter from the brand and is being manufactured in Gurgaon. We will soon ride the e-Access and bring the first ride review of the electric scooter. Once launched, the Suzuki e-Access will go against the Honda Activa e, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 among others.

What is the claimed range of the Suzuki e-Access?

Suzuki claims that the e-Access has a riding range of 95 km on a single charge.

What is the battery pack size and charging time of the Suzuki e-Access?

The battery pack of the Suzuki e-Access measures 3.07 kWh and is an LFP unit. Using the AC portable charger, the battery can be charged from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, and up to 80 per cent in about 4 hours and 30 minutes, under ambient temperature conditions of 25°C.

The e-Access would also support DC fast charging which would be able to juice up the battery pack from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes, while reaching 80 per cent takes around 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Suzuki e-Access will come with a fixed battery pack.

What are the specifications of the electric motor of the Suzuki e-Access?

The electric motor is capable of producing 4.1 kW of max power and a peak torque output of 15 Nm.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant

What are the riding modes of the Suzuki e-Access?

The e-ACCESS provides riders with the option of three distinct drive modes :

Eco Mode: This mode optimizes the cruising range by capping the maximum speed at 55 km/h, thereby limiting power output to save energy and enhancing energy recovery through improved regenerative braking.

Ride Mode A: This mode offers maximum output with a top speed of 71 km/h. However, it features a higher regenerative braking setting (2kW), which results in quicker deceleration compared to Ride Mode B.

Ride Mode B: This mode also provides maximum output with a maximum speed of 71 km/h, but it has a lower regenerative braking setting (1kW), leading to a slower deceleration than Ride Mode A.

First Published Date: 24 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
