Suzuki e-Access bookings open in India, Prices start at 1.88 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the bookings for the e-Access. The Suzuki e-Access marks its entry into the electric two-wheeler segment, with India being the first market to witness the product.

The company has also added a new dual-tone paint option named Metallic Mat Stellar Blue paired with Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray to the colour options. Along with this update, the e-Access is now available in four colour combinations.

Suzuki e-Access: Battery and powertrain details

The Suzuki e-Access is powered by a 4.1 kW electric motor producing 15 Nm of torque. According to the company, performance remains consistent even when the battery charge falls to 10 per cent. The scooter offers three riding modes: Eco, Ride A and Ride B, along with conveniences like reverse assist and regenerative braking.

Suzuki has equipped the e-Access with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. The company stated that this battery chemistry is designed to offer a longer service life compared to Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries.

Also Read : Suzuki Motorcycle India November 2025 sales rise 30% YoY, exports surge 62%

Suzuki e-Access: Chassis and hardware

The scooter uses a lightweight chassis with an aluminium battery casing integrated into the frame. Suzuki mentions that this setup is intended to improve stability and handling.

Standard equipment includes LED lighting, two-tone alloy wheels and a maintenance-free drive belt, which the company claims has a service life of up to seven years or 70,000 km. Additionally, Suzuki also highlighted its focus on panel fit, fastening quality and overall build consistency.

Suzuki e-Access: Availability and charging network

Suzuki India noted that the e-Access will be supported by its network of more than 1,200 outlets across India. Over 240 dealerships currently have DC charging facilities, with further additions planned. AC portable chargers are available across the dealership network. The company added that it has trained EV technicians to support after-sales service as well.

Also Read : Want the Suzuki V-Strom SX this festive season? 5 key highlights you should know

Suzuki e-Access: Pricing and Availability

The Suzuki e-Access is priced at ₹1,88,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at authorised Suzuki dealerships nationwide. The scooter will also be offered through Flipkart once sales begin.

Suzuki Motorcycle India began operations in 2006 and manufactures scooters and motorcycles at its facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: