Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets new Pearl Grace White colour in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new Pearl Grace White colour option for the Suzuki Burgman Street EX, giving the premium 125cc scooter a refreshed visual appeal. With this addition, the scooter is now available in three colour options: Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.

The new shade aims to enhance the scooter’s premium positioning while offering buyers more choice when it comes to styling and personal preference.

Speaking about the update, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said that the Burgman Street EX has been widely appreciated for its distinctive styling, advanced technology and relaxed riding ergonomics. He added that the new colour further strengthens the scooter’s appeal while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability associated with the Suzuki brand.

Engine and performance

Powering the Burgman Street EX is a 124cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, all aluminium engine that produces 8.6 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) technology along with fuel injection, which helps deliver smoother acceleration while maintaining efficiency and lower emissions.

The scooter also features Engine Auto Stop Start (EASS) technology. This system automatically switches off the engine when the scooter is idling and restarts it as soon as the rider twists the throttle, helping improve fuel efficiency in stop-and-go traffic. The feature works alongside Suzuki’s Easy Start System, allowing the engine to start with a single push of the starter switch.

Features and equipment

The Burgman Street EX comes equipped with several convenience and comfort focused features. These include a Bluetooth enabled multi function digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, LED headlight and tail lamp, and a windscreen as well.

The scooter also offers 21.5 litres of under-seat storage, a comfortable dual tone seat and an outstretched riding position designed for better comfort during longer rides. Additionally, it rides on a 12 inch rear wheel with a 100/80-12 tyre, which enhances stability and improves manoeuvrability while also giving the scooter a wider stance.

Price and availability

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is available at Suzuki dealerships across India at ₹1,07,902 (ex showroom Delhi).

With the introduction of the Pearl Grace White shade, Suzuki is aiming to keep the Burgman Street EX fresh in the competitive 125cc scooter segment while continuing to offer its mix of premium styling, comfort and technology.

