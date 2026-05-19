Suzuki Burgman 150 debuts with traction control, TFT display and dual-channel ABS

Suzuki Burgman 150, the bigger sibling of the 125 cc Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter, has debuted in Colombia. This has generated speculation about its possible launch in the Indian market, where two-wheelers with bigger engines and more features and technology have been finding an increasing level of demand. Interestingly, this comes shortly after Suzuki launched the new-generation Burgman Street in India last month.

The Suzuki Burgman 150 looks more premium than the Burgman Street that is sold in India.

The Suzuki Burgman 150, which has debuted in the Latin American market, comes with most of the ethos of the Burgman family. It comes with an imposing design philosophy, a bold and eye-catching road presence, spacious ergonomics for the rider and a wide range of features as well, which mark an upgrade from the Burgman Street.

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Suzuki Burgman 150: How's it distinct?

The Suzuki Burgman 150 marks a major departure from what the Suzuki Burgman Street that is available in India looks like. It looks bigger with a wider front cowl that sports unique-shaped LED DRLs, a centre-positioned projector LED headlamp, and LED turn indicators. Other design elements include a tall visor, a Type-C USB charging port, a distinctive LED taillight, a chunky exhaust, and a centre spine flanked by sloping and flat footrests.

The maxi-scooter comes with a host of modern features, including a TFT screen with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, keyless ignition, dual-channel ABS, and a switchable traction control system. The underseat storage is

The Suzuki Burgman 150 runs on 14-inch alloy wheels. It gets a comfortable-looking seat. The 145 kg weighing Burgman 150 gets a deep 25-litre underseat storage, where a helmet and a small backpack can be easily put. The scooter looks to have relaxed ergonomics, with a low seat height of 760 mm, which means the rider gets better control over the vehicle.

Suzuki Burgman 150: What powers it?

Suzuki Burgman 150 is powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 14.20 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque. In comparison to that, the Suzuki Burgman Street in India churns out 8.18 bhp peak power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. This means that the Burgman 150 promises a lot more performance.

Suzuki Burgman 150: Will it come to India?

Suzuki has not revealed any plan to launch the Burgman 150 in India. However, the 150 cc maxi-scooter makes perfect sense to be launched in the country. India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world, with a growing market share for the bigger engine-powered scooters. This is why Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, and TVS have launched their respective products in the segment. Hero MotoCorp has the Hero Xoom 160, while Yamaha sells the Aerox 155. TVS Motor Company retails the Ntorq 150. If launched in India, the Burgman 150 will compete with these rivals.

Suzuki Burgman Street is a popular scooter in the Indian market, and launching the Burgman 150 will further amplify the nomenclature's appeal to the Indian consumers.

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