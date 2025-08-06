Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its 125cc Avenis scooter lineup with a new dual-tone color option. The Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black color is available at ₹91,400 for the Standard Edition and ₹93,200 for the Ride Connect Edition (both ex-showroom, Delhi). With this refresh, Suzuki wants to revamp the styling of the Avenis without changing its technical profile or prices. The new dual-tone option is available at all Suzuki dealerships in India.

There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Suzuki Avenis: Design

The Avenis has been developed for younger commuters who need a sportier appearance. The silver-and-black dual-tone finish that has been introduced for the new edition gives the scooter a more menacing appearance, which suits its aggressive profile and sharp lines. It joins the current palette that consists of other contrasting tones such as Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, Pearl Mira Red, and the full black version.

The styling continues to incorporate split grab rails, creased body panels, body-mounted LED headlamps, and a narrow tail section with LED tail lights. The new colour aims to inject even more visual appeal into a product that has already got an eye-catching appearance in the 125cc maxi-scooter market.

Suzuki Avenis: Features

Avenis features a digital instrument panel with smartphone connectivity in the Ride Connect Edition. It also has useful touches such as a front utility box with USB charging point, external fuel cap for more convenient refuelling, and a roomy 21.8-litre under-seat storage area. Riders also enjoy a long, sporty step seat for enhanced comfort and pillion support.

Safety features comprise a Combined Brake System (CBS), side-stand interlock that keeps the engine from being started with the stand down, and a telescopic front suspension system to provide improved ride quality.

Suzuki Avenis: Specifications

The scooter uses a 12-inch front and a 10-inch rear tyre set and is supported by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.

