Suzuki Avenis and Burgman updated with OBD-2B complaint engine and new colours

Suzuki Avenis and the Suzuki Burgman series scooters have been updated with OBD-2B complaint engines. With the introduction of the updated Avenis and Burgman series, the company’s entire portfolio of scooters including the Access and motorcycles -V-Strom, Gixxer SF 250 , Gixxer 250 , Gixxer SF and Gixxer, are now OBD-2B compliant.

The OBD-2B Suzuki Avenis is priced at Rs. 93,200, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, a new Special Edition with Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver is also available at ₹94,000, ex-showroom. The regular model is available four colour options - Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The updated Suzuki Avenis is powered by an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124.3cc engine that is now OBD-2B compliant. The engine is claimed to deliver a cleaner, more efficient ride without sacrificing its signature instant pickup and agile handling. It produces 8.5 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is also powered by Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel injection technology.

Suzuki Burgman series

The updated Suzuki Burgman Street EX is now available at a starting price of Rs. 1,16,200 while the Burgman Street is priced from Rs.95,800 onwards. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Burgman Street is offered in two variants: Standard Edition and Ride Connect.

While the top EX variant is available three different colour options including the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue along with Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze, the base variant is available in seven colour options- Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to Standard Edition), along with Ride Connect variant exclusive colours - Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX).

The updated Burgman gets powered by the same all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124.3cc OBD-2B compliant engine that powers the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains the same too with 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.

