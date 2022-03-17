Suzuki Avenis 125 road test review: Why should Ntorq have all the fun?

The ever-burgeoning Indian scooter market has seen some fairly interesting products recently. And Suzuki should also be given credit for rolling out models like Burgman Street that set the bar high. While brands like TVS and Aprilia have been quick to introduce offerings in the sport-scooter segment, Suzuki Motorcycle India is now also catching up with its all-new offering Avenis 125 which made its presence felt in the late-2021.

Needless to say, it sets sight straight on the NTorq 125 and targets the same batch of customers too. So what is it all about? Read on to know.

Design and looks:

Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Avenis is actually quite sporty to look at. Sharp body panels, sturdy build quality, and youthful colour combinations, it is all about bold exteriors and there's nothing subtle about it.

The front apron on the Suzuki Avenis 125 houses its LED headlamp that looks stunning while sitting between angular, dual-tone body panels.

The front apron houses the LED headlamp that looks stunning while sitting between angular, dual-tone body panels. The front indicators come mounted to the handle assembly and there is also a small tinted fly screen positioned over the top to give its front fascia an aggressive appearance. Come to side, and the dual-tone body theme is carried over smartly and the pattern is followed throughout all the colour options available on the scooter.

There is a wide and stepped, single seat on the scooter that gels with its sporty appearance. While the standard colour options feature ‘Avenis’ branding in dark, the ‘Race Edition’ model gets a bright Orange/Red theme for the model logo. At the rear, the highlight is the twin jet-styled LED tail lamp that again contributes to the Avenis' athletic touch. There are ‘motorcycle styled’ rear indicators on this scooter but I'm yet not sure why the company calls it that. While the Avenis sure is a looker, the build quality is also top-notch and it doesn't really take an experienced hand to notice that. There are no panel gaps and the plastic quality is also good for its pricing.

While the standard colour options on the Suzuki Avenis 125 features model branding in dark, the Race Edition gets the same in bright Orange/Red.

Suzuki has used an all-digital console on the Avenis. This unit can also be paired with your smartphone for all the updates. This Bluetooth-enabled console shows alert notifications for navigation, call, msgs, high-speed, phone battery level and whatnot. Of course, not to forget, the regular speedometer, fuel level indicator etc is also there. Also, the scooter gets a USB charging socket at the front along with a small storage box which I reckon is for a smartphone.

Suzuki has used an all-digital console on the Avenis which can also be paired with your smartphone for all the needed updates.

Engine and performance:

At the heart of the scooter sits a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which has been rated to develop 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Though the numbers aren't exactly exciting, I promise the scooter is. Twist the wrist and the Avenis lunges forward instantly and glides on a wave of torque from low rpms. It takes no time to cross 60 kmph, and also reaches the top speed which is close to 90 kmph without any fuss. Also, while doing so the engine stays relatively smooth, and I quite like the fact that this powertrain makes the Avenis feel light-footed and active. Although its the same powertrain found on Access 125 and Burgman Street, it certainly matches the appeal of Avenis the most.

With a maximum fuel capacity of 5.2 litres, the Avenis should easily be able to cross a maximum distance of 250 km in a single run thanks to its fuel efficiency which is around 50 kmpl.

Ride, comfort and handling:

The Avenis rides on 90/90 - 12" front wheel and 90/100 – 10" rear wheel. Though the wheel size is standard, it manages to feel planted around corners. Though don't expect it to be a corner carver, it still manages to stick to lines and remain upright while taking sharp turns. At 106 kg (kerb mass), Avenis stays nimble on foot, so riding it in bumper-to-bumper traffic isn't an issue.

With a mid-set telescopic front suspension and swingarm at the rear, the setup is decent for a sports scooter of its class. Not too stiff or soft, Avenis soaks the majority of the bumps without any fuss, only filtering the major ones to the rider's body.

The seating is also decent and there is enough space for both the rider as well as the pillion.

The Avenis gets a pretty standard boot space of 21.8-litre which can accommodate a medium-sized helmet along with your regular luggage/grocery.

Convenience:

The Avenis gets a pretty spacious boot space of 21.8-litre which can accommodate a medium-sized helmet along with your regular luggage/grocery. However, it misses out on the light inside this compartment which should be present irrespective of thescooter's cost.

The use of an external fuel filler lid is an added bonus, albeit having it mounted at the front has its own convenience.

Suzuki has a winner in the form of Avenis 125 which not only manages to look good but is also built well.

Final Word:

Suzuki has a winner in the form of Avenis 125 which not only manages to look good but is also built well. The sportier riding geometry mixed with its peppy powertrain gives the Avenis a perfect recipe to take down the segment rivals. If only it was priced more aggressively than ₹86,700 (standard)/ ₹87,000 (race edition), Suzuki could have had a definitive edge.

