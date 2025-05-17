Suzuki Access Ride Connect launched at 1.02 lakh. Check what's new

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched an edition of its Access scooter. It is called Ride Connect and is priced at ₹1,01,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter gets a new colour scheme called Pearl Mat Aqua Silver and a new 4.2-inch coloured TFT display that shows brighter visuals, faster refresh rates, higher contrast ratios, and more accurate colours.

The scooter is offered in five colour options including the newly introduced Pearl Mat Aqua Silver along with the existing Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green.

Powering the Suzuki Access is the same 124 cc, single-cylinder engine that is tuned for 8.31 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection, a CVT automatic transmission, along with a kick and electric starter.

Commenting on this latest offering, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Suzuki Access has long been a trusted companion for urban riders and with its latest upgrade, we are adding a new layer of modern functionality and flair. The Coloured TFT Digital display and the elegant new colour elevate the everyday riding experience while staying true to the scooter’s strength of reliability, comfort and efficiency."

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a swingarm mounted suspension at the rear. Braking duties are done by a drum/disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The tyre sizes measure 90/90 section in the front and a 90/100 section at the rear. The scooter weighs 106 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres.

There is a LED headlamp in the front and a LED tail lamp at the rear. There is also an external fuel filler cap along with a one push central lock system. Apart from this, Suzuki offers an engine kill switch, a USB port, utility pockets in the front, two hooks along with two hooks underneath the seat and an underneath storage.

