Suzuki Access launched at the Auto Expo 2025. Check out its key highlights

The updated Suzuki Access 125 is available in three variants – Standard, Special and Ride Connect Edition. The pricing for the Standard variant starts at ₹81,700 (ex-showroom), the Special trim level costs ₹88,200 (ex-showroom) and the Ride Connect Edition comes in at ₹93,300 (ex-showroom). The scooter is offered in five attractive colour options including Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.

The under-seat storage has been increased from 21.8 litres to 24.4 litres which allows for more room to carry essentials. There are aluminium footrests and a relaxed pillion rider position which helps further enhance the rider's convenience.

Suzuki has given the Access 125 a subtle but refreshing design update. The LED headlight is now sharper and smaller inspired by the e-Access, while the tail lamp has been upgraded to LED. There are dual front pockets for added convenience and a remote-operated external fuel filler further adding to the practicality of the scooter.

4 Specifications

The new Access 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Although the power has reduced slightly by 0.3 hp compared to the previous model the torque has been upped by 0.2 Nm. The engine now has OBD2B compliance and meets Euro 5+ emissions norms. The engine also comes equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology for improved fuel efficiency.



Equipped with a telescopic front suspension and a swingarm-mounted rear shock absorber, the Suzuki Access 125 ensures a comfortable ride. The braking system comprises a front disc and rear drum brake with a combi-braking system (CBS) for enhanced safety.