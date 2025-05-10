Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details

Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering summer benefits on its 2025 product lineup, including the Access, Avenis , Burgman Street , Gixxer SF and the V-Strom SX . The benefits include cashbacks, exchange offers and much more. Suzuki made the announcement for these discounts over its social media channels.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering exchange offers of up to ₹5,000. Moreover, there is a 10-year warranty worth up to ₹2,299 being provided under the umbrella of summer benefits at absolutely no cost. This 10-year warranty plan includes a 2-year standard warranty along with an added 8 years of extended warranty.

Also Read : Suzuki two-wheeler sales grow by 14% in April, backed by new Access

Suzuki summer discounts: Bank offers

Other than the warranty and exchange bonus, the Japanese bike maker has also introduced financial offers in partnership with IDFC First Bank. It is offering an instant cashback of 5 per cent up to ₹5,000 on the purchase of the scooter with an IDFC Credit card on the EMI payment plan.

In addition to this, there is also an option to avail a 100 per cent loan on the products without any hypothecation. However, it is crucial to note that these offers do come with certain terms and conditions and may vary. Interested buyers must visit their nearest dealerships for updates and further details about these offers.

Suzuki summer discounts: Suzuki Access

The updated Suzuki Access 125 features three variants and five colour options. It offers enhanced performance, improved fuel economy, and comfort with a Bluetooth-enabled console. Priced from ₹83,800, it complies with Euro 5+ norms now.

The updated Access 125 is offered in three variants, which are Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. There are five colour options: Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2

Suzuki summer discounts: Suzuki Avenis

The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B is offered at a price of Rs. 93,200, excluding showroom charges. Additionally, a new Special Edition featuring Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Matte Titanium Silver is available for Rs. 94,000, also ex-showroom. The standard model comes in four colour variations: Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black alone.

The refreshed Suzuki Avenis features a lightweight, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.3cc, now compliant with OBD-2B standards. This engine is designed to provide a cleaner and more efficient riding experience while maintaining its renowned instant acceleration and nimble handling. It generates 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Additionally, it incorporates Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology along with advanced fuel injection systems.

Suzuki summer discounts: Suzuki Burgman Street

The newly updated Suzuki Burgman Street starts at a price of ₹96,399 (ex-showroom). The Burgman Street comes in two variants: the Standard Edition and the Ride Connect.

The base variant features seven colour choices: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, and Pearl Moon Stone Grey (exclusive to the Standard Edition). Colours exclusive to the Ride Connect variant include the Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.

The updated Burgman is equipped with the same all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124.3cc OBD-2B compliant engine found in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains unchanged, delivering 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Edition unveiled. Here are the changes

Suzuki summer discounts: Gixxer SF

The Suzuki Gixxer SF range is priced starting from ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Suzuki Gixxer SF is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 draws power from the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Suzuki summer discounts: V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh ex-showroom. Suzuki asserts that the expedition highlighted the capabilities of the V-Strom SX, which is equipped with a 250 cc oil-cooled engine and the innovative Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology.

This engine produces 26 bhp and generates a peak torque of 22.2 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Weighing in at 167 kg, the manufacturer claims that the V-Strom SX adeptly traversed a range of terrains, including both paved and unpaved roads, even in subzero conditions. The adventure tourer is designed with an upright riding posture and features dual-purpose semi-block pattern tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: