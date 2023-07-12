Suzuki Access 125 scooter hits five million production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday announced that the Access 125 scooter has reached a significant production milestone. Five millionth unit was recently rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched in the country. At the time of its launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment.