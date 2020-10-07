Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street updated with Bluetooth-enabled digital console

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console. The new Access 125 has been priced at ₹78,600 for the disc brake with alloy variant, while the drum brake with alloy variant has been priced at ₹77,700. The updated Burgman Street has been given a price tag of ₹84,600. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest update has made both the scooter slightly costlier than before.

Both the scooters can now be paired with smartphones with the help of Bluetooth console and Suzuki Ride connect app. The rider will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation, text alert, call alert, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, over speed warning, phone battery level display and much more, thanks to the new update. Save for the latest connectivity feature, rest of the details on both the vehicles remain the same.

At the heart of the Suzuki Access 125 sits a 124 cc, Air Cooled engine which is known to produce 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine features fuel-injection technology. The same engine is also found on the Burgman Street.

Suzuki also announced that the existing owners will not be able to retrofit the latest Bluetooth console due to technical complications and the console will be made available only in the new models.

Suzuki is the latest to introduce the new connectivity features on its two-wheelers following Hero Motocorp and TVS. “We are pleased to introduce the all new Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always wants to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/ her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.