Suzuki 2 Wheelers announces collaborations with Flipkart. Check details

Suzuki 2 Wheelers have announced a collaboration with Flipkart. The brand will be selling Avenis , V-Strom SX , Gixxer and Gixxer SF 250 on Flipkart. Soon, customers would be able to place an order for these two-wheelers through Flipkart.

Suzuki Avenis and Burgman updated

Suzuki has updated the Avenis and Burgman series scooters to feature OBD-2B compliant engines. With these enhancements, the entire range of Suzuki scooters, including the Access, as well as motorcycles such as the V-Strom, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, and Gixxer, now meets OBD-2B standards.

The OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis is priced at Rs. 93,200, ex-showroom. Additionally, a new Special Edition in Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver is offered at Rs. 94,000, ex-showroom. The standard model comes in four color options: Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The refreshed Suzuki Avenis features a lightweight all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.3cc, now compliant with OBD-2B standards. This engine is designed to provide a cleaner and more efficient riding experience while maintaining its renowned instant acceleration and nimble handling. It generates 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Additionally, it incorporates Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology along with advanced fuel injection systems.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki Avenis vs Hero Xoom 125: Which 125cc scooter will you pick

Suzuki sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved its highest annual sales to date in FY2025, with a total of 1,256,161 two-wheelers sold, encompassing both domestic and export markets. This marks an 11 percent increase from the 1,133,902 units sold in FY2024. The company continues to dominate the 125 cc scooter market, with the Access model being the primary contributor to its sales. Remarkably, Suzuki's sales have doubled over the past four years.

In FY2024, Suzuki's domestic sales reached 1,045,662 units, reflecting a 14 percent increase from the 921,009 units sold in the previous financial year. During the same timeframe, the company exported 210,499 units, slightly down from 212,893 units in FY2024.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: