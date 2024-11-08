Need an e-bike under 35,000? Stryder ETB 200 is here

Stryder Cycles has introduced its new e-bike model, the ETB 200 aimed at urban commuters. The Stryder ETB 200 costs ₹33,595 and is available with an introductory discount available on the company’s website and as well as on Flipkart. The bike is a hardtail and is offered only with a 27.5-inch wheel size.

The ETB 200 is designed for people who need a practical and environmentally friendly way to navigate city streets and also aligns with India’s ongoing shift towards green mobility supported by the government.

Stryder ETB 200: Battery

The battery of the Stryder ETB 200 is a 36V splash-proof external unit which comes with a two-year warranty. The lithium-ion battery of the ETB 200 has a capacity of 7.8 Ah. It features a removable design making it easy to charge indoors. To charge full, the pack takes about four hours and gives a 40 km (claimed) range on a 100 per cent charge making it suitable for short trips and urban commutes.

Stryder ETB 200: Features

Features of the E-bike power-cut off while braking, a key for turning off the bike, an MTB oversized handlebar and a PU padded saddle with quick-release clamps. There are two options for colours including a grey with black and teal with black. Accessories also include a headlight for night-time visibility.

Stryder ETB 200: Specifications

The front suspension is a threadless fork and the braking duties are fulfilled with the help of dual disc brakes. The stock tyre width is 2.10 inches. The electric motor on the bicycle is a hub-mounted BLDC with a power rating of 250W. There bike gets single-speed gearing both at the crank as well as at the rear hub. The top speed of the e-bike is less than 25 kmph (claimed) when running on battery power without pedalling.

With electric scooters gaining traction among those seeking efficient travel options, the ETB 200 offers an alternative for riders who want a traditional cycling experience with added support.

