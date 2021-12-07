Steelbird launches riding gloves that allow touchscreen operation

Helmet and riding accessories manufacturer Steelbird has announced the launch of two new riding gloves that allow the rider to perform touchscreen operations without taking them off. The new riding gloves come in form of both full-finger and half-finger ones. The full-finger glove is priced at ₹599, while the half-finger one is priced at ₹529.

The manufacturer claims that these riding gloves are touchscreen-friendly. They are claimed to offer a good amount of protection to the rider while riding a motorcycle or scooter. The full-finger riding glove comes with cushioned palm rest and anti-skid fabric for better grip, claims the manufacturer in a release.

It also claims that the second half-finger glove comes with suede polyester fabric, ribbed fabric at the back for better movement, synthetic perforated palms for better grip.

Steelbird also claims that these riding gloves have received a lot of attention to detail. The company also claims that these lightweight riding gloves use breathable mesh fabric inside them, which increase air circulation and ventilation. Also, there are claimed to be usable in any weather condition.

Not only motorcycling or riding a scooter but these gloves are also claimed suitable for activities like gym, climbing, hiking, cycling and camping etc.

Speaking about the launch of these riding gloves, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group, said that these bike riding gloves are designed using the finest fabric and allied material. With a comfortable build, breathable nature and are easy to carry, these riding gloves are light in weight and offer durability. “Motorcycles account for the largest share of the Indian two-wheeler industry. As a result, it creates a huge market for biking gear. However, riders have a lot of branded and non-branded products to buy. There is hardly a substitute for international quality riding gears. That is why we have introduced these gloves."